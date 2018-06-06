Sanju poster: Manisha Koirala bears a striking resemblance with Nargis

Manisha Koirala has a guest appearance in Sanju. Manisha Koirala has a guest appearance in Sanju.

A biopic can be a risky territory and its casting can be the biggest challenge. From body language to mannerisms, actors need to get into their parts with conviction to ensure acceptance. And upcoming film Sanju seems to be hitting the bull’s eye. Whatever we saw of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the film’s trailer is unbelievable. But even the film’s supporting actors have put in a lot of hard work to get their individual roles correct. And one such role is of Manisha Koirala who is playing the legendary actor and Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis in Sanju.

Director Rajkumar Hirani shared a new poster of Sanju which shows Manisha Koirala as Nargis in all her glory. From the correct makeup to expressions, she is bearing a striking resemblance with the yesteryear actor.

Rajkumar Hirani captioned the poster as, “She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that’s what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June. @mkoirala #RanbirKapoor! #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi”

She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that’s what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June. @mkoirala #RanbirKapoor! #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/QkizS8RMBl — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 6, 2018

Talking about playing Nargis on-screen, Manisha Koirala had told indianexpress.com, “To play her is a great honour. She is a legendary figure, no matter how forward we go, or whatever, her name would always be remembered, she would always be tagged as a legendary actor. She is a historical figure of the Bollywood industry. People remember her for films.”

“It (the role) is challenging and I am excited to play her role. And to be true, I am looking for scripts that are hard and challenging in nature, which will make me go — okay I have to work hard. And to top it all, it is Raju Hirani’s film. I love him and his films. He is such a cool guy because all his films are fun, light hearted and yet have a serious message in it. He makes you think. I feel creative people whether writers-directors or filmmakers have a vision of the world around them, Raju’s world that he creates in cinema is so beautiful. His films are pleasant to watch, they are not preachy,” she added.

Sanju also features Paresh Rawal playing Ranbir’s father and Diza Mirza as his wife Maanayata, apart from Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. The film traces Sanjay Dutt’s journey from being a star kid to his struggle with drugs, his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, his jail term and redemption.

The film has been co-written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The much-awaited biopic is set to release on June 29.

