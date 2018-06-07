Sanju poster: Dia Mirza looks perfect as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata

Dia Mirza plays Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen wife Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. Dia Mirza plays Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen wife Maanayata Dutt in Sanju.

Did you ever think of seeing Dia Mirza getting into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt? Trust director Rajkumar Hirani to do the impossible and here we have Dia playing the part in Sanju, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The makers released the latest poster of Sanju featuring Dia as Maanayata. From her hairdo to her signature mole, Dia has everything in place making her a near-perfect replica. As Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role of Sanjay Dutt, Dia plays his onscreen wife.

Rajkumar Hirani, who so far has a 100 percent success rate at the box office and is the master of making slice-of-life cinema, is trying a biopic for the first time. Hirani took to Twitter to share the new poster with the caption, “And here comes Dia Mirza as Maanayata, someone whose stood by #Sanju through thick and thin. #RanbirKapoor @deespeak #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms,” asserting how Maanayata has stood by Dutt in his most trying times.

Dia also tweeted the poster with the caption, “Means so much to play Maanayata Dutt, the wonderful and strong woman who stands by #Sanju through it all!”

With Sanju, Dia feels her career as an actor will take a new direction. Speaking about her role to indianexpress.com, she had said, “I was terrified to face the camera after two years, but Sanju has given me the confidence and I’m excited. I hope as an actor and as a producer, I keep on growing and evolving.”

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. The film traces Sanjay Dutt’s real life as a star kid, his love affairs, encounter with drugs, involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and his imprisonment.

The trailer of Sanju was well received by both audience and critics alike. The film set for its big release on June 29.

