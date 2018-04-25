From Sanju to Super 30: Eight upcoming biopics

From Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju to Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma, it’s raining biopics in Bollywood. From Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju to Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma, it’s raining biopics in Bollywood.

From Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, Bollywood has left no stone unturned in milking whatever they can from the ‘genre’ of biopics. And in the coming months, we will be treated to a fresh plate of biopics.

Sanju

Yes, a movie has been made on the life and times of industry’s ultimate bad boy, Sanjay Dutt. The film is called Sanju and has been written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the titular role, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sonam Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt in this poster of Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt in this poster of Sanju.

Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut will soon grace the big screen as Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika (Photo credit: Instagram/bollybtown) Kangana Ranaut will soon grace the big screen as Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika (Photo credit: Instagram/bollybtown)

Based on the life of the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai, who fought the British during the days of the Raj, Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The film will also see television star Ankita Lokhande, who is making her debut in Bollywood with the movie. Manikarnika’s release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet. The film is directed by Krish.

Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh stars in the biopic of hockey player Diljit Dosanjh stars in the biopic of hockey player Sandeep Singh in Soorma

Soorma is an upcoming biopic based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was also the former captain of the Indian team. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead and has been directed by Shaad Ali. Soorma will release on June 29, 2018.

The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister is a biographical film based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The movie stars veteran actor Anupam Kher as the former PM. The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. Hansal Mehta is the creative producer of the movie. The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to hit theatres on December 21.

The Abhinav Bindra biopic

There is already a film in development about the shooting champion Abhinav Bindra. Mirzya actor and Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor has been signed to play the athlete. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, who will incidentally play the role of Harshvardhan’s father in the movie. The release date of the film has not been confirmed yet as Kapoor is currently concentrating on his maiden superhero movie Bhavesh Joshi which is releasing on May 25, 2018.

The Saina Nehwal biopic

Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to portray Saina Nehwal in the latter’s biopic. The Amol Gupte film has been in development for quite some time, and new reports suggest that the movie’s release might be postponed. However, director Amol Gupte had said in a January interview with PTI that the biopic will be ready to hit the floors in September.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. Kumar rose to fame after his batch of 30 students successfully cleared the IIT examinations year after year. The images of Roshan as Kumar has already surfaced on the internet and it has created quite the buzz. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

The Kapil Dev biopic

Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83

Bollywood and cricket share quite the bond. After biopics on the likes of MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, prepare yourself for another biopic of former captain Kapil Dev under whose leadership India lifted the World Cup in 1983. The film is called 83, based on the year the team won the World Cup and Ranveer Singh has been signed to portray the cricketing legend. 83 will be directed by Kabir Khan. The shooting for the film will reportedly begin soon. However, no release date has been locked in by the makers as of now.

