Anushka Sharma’s role in Sanju is inspired by Rajkumar Hirani, here’s how

In Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor wants Anushka Sharma to write a book on him. In Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor wants Anushka Sharma to write a book on him.

The mystery around actor Anushka Sharma’s role in Sanju was unravelled as director Rajkumar Hirani revealed that her character as a biographer is modelled on himself and Abhijat Joshi, who have co-written the film.

At the film’s trailer launch here on Wednesday, Hirani told the media: “To showcase a biopic like this, you have to compress few parts into one. Similarly, Anushka Sharma’s character is derived from myself and Abhijat. She is playing a biographer from London, and she comes to India. Sanjay wants her to write a book on him whereas she doesn’t want to.

“We were also skeptical at first whether we should do this character or not. So basically she is us, but not as a filmmaker… (as) a biographer.”

Also Read | Sanju trailer: Major takeaways from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The actor sports a messy, curly hair avatar in the movie, which talks about the ups and downs in the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. A poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was recently shared which features the first look of actor Anushka Sharma in the biopic. Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Rajkumar Hirani had wrote, “And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.”

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor plays the central character in the film, which will release on June 29.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with Alia Bhatt: What she gives is something that I’m aspiring for myself

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App