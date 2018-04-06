CWG 2018: Shankar Mahadevan, Suneil Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani and others congratulate Sanjita Chanu for winning gold

Actors Suneil Shetty, Diana Penty, Sai Dharam Tej and others congratulate Sanjita Chanu on her gold medal win at CWG 2018. Actors Suneil Shetty, Diana Penty, Sai Dharam Tej and others congratulate Sanjita Chanu on her gold medal win at CWG 2018.

After Mirabai Chanu, it is Manipuri athlete Sanjita Chanu who has done India proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia. The 23-year-old has created a Commonwealth record by lifting 192 kg and thus bringing India’s second gold in the weightlifting category. Her big achievement has sent the country into a celebratory mode and social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the young girl.

The members of the Indian film and television industry too have expressed their pride on Twitter. Actors like Suneil Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vivek Dahiya, music composer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Onir have tweeted and congratulated the young sports star. Suniel, who also congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Thursday on her big win, wrote, “Girls Rule!!!Congratulations #SanjitaChanu on making India shine as gold at @GC2018 #weightlifting.” Telugu film actor Sai Dharam Tej also took to his Twitter handle and applauded Sanjita. “And another 🥇 #SanjitaChanu #indiashining #CWG2018 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” read his tweet.

Television actor Rithvik who is currently seen as the host of TV reality show India’s Next Superstars wrote, “Congratulations #SanjitaChanu on winning a silver medal for India at the common wealth games!! #Proud #CommonwealthGames2018 #weightlifting.” Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Vivek Dahiya hoped the moment would inspire more Indian families to encourage their daughters to participate in the sports. He tweeted, “The women of our country sure are making us proud! Great to hear that #SanjitaChanu brought the medal home at the common wealth games! I hope this inspires a lot more families to have their sisters, daughters and daughter in laws go out there and compete! #Commonwealth2018 #Proud.”

The women of our country sure are making us proud! Great to hear that #SanjitaChanu brought the medal home at the common wealth games! I hope this inspires a lot more families to have their sisters, daughters and daughter in laws go out there and compete! #Commonwealth2018 #Proud — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) April 6, 2018

Echoing similar thoughts as Vivek, film director Onir, who has films like My Brother… Nikhil, Bhoot, Bas Ek Pal and Shab among others to his credit, wrote, “They bring home GOLD and make us proud #SanjitaChanu . lets work towards #genderEquality is Sports and life. 2018 Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Clinches India’s Second Gold.”

They bring home GOLD and make us proud #SanjitaChanu . lets work towards #genderEquality is Sports and life.

2018 Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Clinches India’s Second Gold http://t.co/yoG1kDjXIh — Onir (@IamOnir) April 6, 2018

It’s raining medals🥇 in here for us & we couldn’t be more proud!

Congratulations #SanjitaChanu on your 2nd gold medal & #MirabaiChanu on your victory at #CWG2018

May you girls keep inspiring us & all daughters of India with your undying spirit 🇮🇳#GC2018Weightlifting #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/J6VkYAqMn7 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) April 6, 2018

Sanjita Chanu became the third weightlifter to win a medal for the country at Gold Coast. P Gururaja had also claimed a silver medal in weightlifting on Thursday.

