Sanjeeda Sheikh: Shoojit Sircar still discusses Shoebite with me

Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh says she was fortunate to work with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in Shoebite and is not disheartened that the film never released. The movie starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill among others. Sanjeeda, best known for her roles in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka and Ek Hasina Thi, says though the film got shelved, she considers herself lucky to get an opportunity to work with Sircar.

“I had done a brilliant project with Shoojit Sircar, Shoebite’, but it never released. I got the chance to work with one of the biggest directors. “I feel there are so many people who don’t get an opportunity to work with him. At least I got one. So instead

of being sad about it, I would like to take it in a very positive way,” she told PTI.

The film was caught in a legal battle between Percept Picture Company and UTV Motion Pictures and has since then been put in the back burner.

“Whenever Shoojit da and I talk, he still discusses the project and my character. It makes me feel very good,” she says. Sanjeeda is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural web series, Gehraiyaan. The 32-year-old actress, who has been in the TV industry for almost a decade, says the medium of web series is exciting for an actor but will not overtake the small screen audience as both formats cater to different sections.

“I had never done something related to horror before and the whole web series concept is very new to everyone. It doesn’t require too much time from an actor. It has a very planned schedule. But I don’t think TV will face any threats from web series. Every medium has it’s own audience,” Sanjeeda says. Penned by Vikram Bhatt, “Gehraiyaan” will be launched on March 31 on video on demand service Vuclip’s Viu. It is directed by Sidhant Sachdev and co-produced by Viu, Bhatt and Culture Machine.

