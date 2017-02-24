Sanjay Leela Bhansali truly makes an artiste out of me: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to wish one of her favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to wish one of her favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra is all praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 54 on Friday. The actor said the filmmaker makes an artiste out of her every time she collaborates with him. They have worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela — Ram Leela. In both the films Sanjay Leela Bhansali had brought out an avatar of Priyanka which was quite different from her other appearances.

“Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali…You truly make an artiste out of me every time we work together. Here’s to many more years of your magic,” Priyanka tweeted on Friday.

Rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra will be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. The Dostana actor is the front-runner to play Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic Gustakhiyan, which is a female-oriented drama still in the process of being scripted.

Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy filming for his upcoming project Padmavati, which was in the line of fire last month. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Happy birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali U truly make an artist out of me every time we work together. Here’s to many more years of your magic❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2017

Activists of the Karni Sena damaged some cameras and other equipment on the Padmavati set in January in Jaipur as they opposed what they called was a distortion of historical facts in the film.

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood not ready for women who speak their mind

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film was about Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: The boy from a chawl who grew up to make extravagant epics

Priyanka is busy with her career in the US. While she has her big Hollywood debut, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Baywatch, coming out this summer, she has won multiple awards for her ABC show Quantico.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd