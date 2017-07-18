Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan

Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi.

Known to have a keen eye for young, promising talents, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will launch Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan (veteran actor Jagdeep’s grandson) under his home banner Bhansali Productions. Meezaan, who was an assistant director on Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, has trained in theater acting and martial arts. He has also inherited great dancing genes from his father Jaaved Jaaferi, apart from having studied filmmaking in New York for over 4 years.

Meezaan auditioned for the role and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali was happy to see that not only was he a good dancer but a great actor as well. The film, produced by Bhansali Productions and Mahaveer Jain, will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale. The title has not been revealed as of yet. The director introduced us to Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor through his film Saawariya back in 2007 and we are totally waiting to meet this new star. Recently, Meezaan was spotted hanging out with Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. It seems he is already making friends in the industry before his big debut.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with his magnum opus Padmavati, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This is for the third time that the director is collaborating with Deepika and Ranveer. The trio worked in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, which went on to become blockbusters in the respective years of its release.

Post Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would start working on his production venture based on poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

