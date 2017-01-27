Sanjay Leela Bhansali slapped, assaulted by protesters on Padmavati sets in Jaipur, watch video

National award winning Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been slapped and assaulted by a furious mob in Jaipur on the sets of Padmavati. National award winning Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been slapped and assaulted by a furious mob in Jaipur on the sets of Padmavati.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted on Friday by members of Karni Sena who staged an angry protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for Padmavati. In a video that has gone viral, protestors are seen running amok, damaging cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and spewing abuses in Hindi.

Protesters entered in large numbers and started getting violent before the crew of Padmavati could even blink. The mob soon surrounded Bhansali who was seated in front of a monitor. Even as his team tried to shield him and take him to safety, the mob unleashed its fury on the defenceless director and slapped and assaulted him as can been seen in the video.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali slapped and assaulted by protesters on Padmavati sets in Jaipur

The protesters then turned their ire towards the costly film equipment and smashed to the ground almost everything that they could lay their hands on. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

This is the same body which earlier protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. It has raised objections against Padmavati saying that the film incorrectly portrays Rani Padmini.

Thankfully, police was called in who soon escorted Bhansali to safety and arrested the troublemakers. The shooting of the film has been temporarily halted.

