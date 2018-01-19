We would’ve faced problem if Padmaavat and PadMan released on same date: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted that Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, would have suffered had Akshay’s film released on the same day. Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted that Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, would have suffered had Akshay’s film released on the same day.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali looked relieved today as he thanked actor Akshay Kumar for postponing the release of his upcoming film PadMan, giving the director’s controversy-ridden Padmaavat a solo opening on January 25.

Bhansali joined Akshay during his press conference, which the actor held in a park outside his home to announce the shift in the release of PadMan.

The filmmaker, who has produced two of Akshay’s films – Gabbar is Back and Rowdy Rathore, said the actor did not take more than two minutes to oblige when he requested to move his film from January 25.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted that Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, would have suffered had Akshay’s film released on the same day. Having gone through a lot already to get Padmaavat to the theaters (the film was supposed to arrive on December 1 before controversies caused the makers to defer the release), Bhansali wants to maximise profits at the box office window by having no competition.

“You all know our film got made after facing a lot of difficulties. We chose January 25 as the release date, which was Akshayji’s. So, today we requested Akshay if he could shift the release. He is such a big star. It would have been a problem for us had the two films released together.

“He is aware of all our difficulties. So, it didn’t take him even two minutes and he said, ‘You do whatever and whenever, I am with you.’ It takes a large heart and a lot of goodness. I will be grateful to him for a lifetime for what he has done,” said the filmmaker in his first media interaction since the Padmaavat row began in early 2017.

The filmmaker lauded Akshay’s gesture and added that he set an example of how supportive the Hindi film industry can be towards its members.

“I think the world can see that this is the industry, which stands by each other and supports each other. The whole fraternity is proud of what Akshay has done. Otherwise it would have been impossible for us to release,” said Bhansali.

