Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavati: Vandalism pained me, Rajput leaders have agreed to cooperate

Sanjay Leela Bhansali met Rajput leaders to take support and cooperation for shoot of his film Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali met Rajput leaders to take support and cooperation for shoot of his film Padmavati.

The vandalism against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati has shocked the nation, raising a question whether filmmakers in India have freedom to creatively express themselves. Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his film in Jaipur in January while Padmavati set was torched in Kolhapur this month. While the film fraternity was vociferous in Sanjay’s support and the three stars of his film — Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh — also had their say, the filmmaker himself has stayed tight-lipped. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally ended his silence and accepted that his film being targetted has left him pained. He said the conjecture that there are love scenes between Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) is based on pure hearsay.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “While we have clarified this multiple times across various media platforms, the vandalism against the film deeply pains me. This violence is unjustified and not acceptable as it is merely based on hearsay, allegations and accusations, and not on facts.”

The director said that Rajput leaders, who have received the clarification from Sanjay’s team, have agreed to lend support. They have signed a letter offered by Sanjay’s team and have promised cooperation in making Padmavati. Sanjay says, “I hope this puts to rest all the misconceptions regarding the film.” The Bajirao Mastani director also thanked the film fraternity and the media for speaking against the violence and lending support to him and his film. The director also said that Indians would be proud of this film once it will release.

Here’s the text of the letter offered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rajput leaders…

Dear Sir:

As discussed with you, this is to specifically clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji.

We have been carefully researching and making the film. We are confident that Mewar Rajputana will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if all the social organisations and local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.

Request you to pleas ensure that moving forward there is no untoward action against our production, crew and cast in lieu of the said issue from members of your association and other Rajput associations. We look forward to your co-operation.

Also read | Why is Deepika Padukone refraining from speaking on Padmavati controversy?

The film is about a revered Rajput Queen and her fight for honour and dignity. Apart from Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer, the film stars Aditi Rao Hydari too. Padmavati is scheduled to release by end of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd