Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Deepika Padukone in shock, says Padmavati doesn’t distort history

Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Deepika Padukone expressed her shock and anger after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of fringe outfit Karni Sena.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2017 4:27 pm
Deepika Padukone expressed her shock and anger after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of fringe outfit Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati. Deepika Padukone is playing Padmavati in the film. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rattan Singh in lead roles. The story of the film has not been revealed although protesters alleged the film will have Khilji romancing the queen in a dream sequence. The unsubstantiated report has been strongly denied by the makers.

Deepika took to Twitter to share, “In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati.” She also wrote, “As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history. Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.”

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor also expressed their shock over the issue.

Have a look at their tweets:

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali assault case: These attacks are meaningless, says Shyam Benegal

The director was slapped on the sets in Rajasthan yesterday and his hair pulled. The set was also vandalised. A police officer later said the team had decided not to shoot in Jaipur. The outrageous attack had led to support for Bhansali from all sections of society. Deepika is first among the cast members to comment on the issue.

