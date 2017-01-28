Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Deepika Padukone in shock, says Padmavati doesn’t distort history

Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Deepika Padukone expressed her shock and anger. Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Deepika Padukone expressed her shock and anger.

Deepika Padukone expressed her shock and anger after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of fringe outfit Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati. Deepika Padukone is playing Padmavati in the film. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rattan Singh in lead roles. The story of the film has not been revealed although protesters alleged the film will have Khilji romancing the queen in a dream sequence. The unsubstantiated report has been strongly denied by the makers.

Deepika took to Twitter to share, “In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati.” She also wrote, “As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history. Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.”

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor also expressed their shock over the issue.

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

As a team, we are making ‘Padmavati’ keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

The director was slapped on the sets in Rajasthan yesterday and his hair pulled. The set was also vandalised. A police officer later said the team had decided not to shoot in Jaipur. The outrageous attack had led to support for Bhansali from all sections of society. Deepika is first among the cast members to comment on the issue.

