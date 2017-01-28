Sanjay Leela Bhansali assault case: These attacks are meaningless, says Shyam Benegal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali assault case: Shyam Benegal said there is always a ‘civilized’ way of dealing with a matter. Sanjay Leela Bhansali assault case: Shyam Benegal said there is always a ‘civilized’ way of dealing with a matter.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has condemned the violence that Sanjay Leela Bhansali dealt with on the sets of ‘Padmavati’, saying taking the law into hands is never the right approach. Commenting on the incident, he told ANI, “Violence of any kind is terrible. You can have different views about incidents in history and that’s another matter that people can also feel aggrieved but to take the law into your hands and attack a person like this is simply not done. It is not the right way to approach it.”

The 83-year-old said there is always a ‘civilized’ way of dealing with a matter. “If you have a dispute with Bhansali’s facts and figures then you should come up with your own facts. That is the civilised way of dealing with it. These attacks are meaningless. The film industry will come together and definitely take up this matter.”

Bhansali was roughed up by members of Rajput Karni Sena at Jaipur’s historic Jaigarh Fort on Friday alleging that Rajasthan’s history was distorted in Bhansali’s magnum opus.

Other Bollywood actors have also come forward and expressed their support to Bhansali. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote,”We would suffer until the time we’re obsessed with our surnames. If you’re that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati.” Actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were among the others who have condemned the attack. Alia wrote, “What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.”