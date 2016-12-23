Sanjay Dutt was joking about avoiding Ranbir Kapoor: Rajkumar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt caused a mini flutter when he remarked he was avoiding Ranbir Kapoor who is now prepping up to play him in a biopic. Sanjay Dutt caused a mini flutter when he remarked he was avoiding Ranbir Kapoor who is now prepping up to play him in a biopic.

Sanjay Dutt caused a mini flutter when he remarked he was avoiding Ranbir Kapoor who is now prepping up to play him in a biopic. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

At an event in Delhi, Sanjay Dutt said in his speech, “Meri life kaafi interesting hogi ki Raju Hirani saab jaise director ko pasand aayi. Ranbir is playing me, aur unki haalat kafi kaharab hai. Unka mujhe roz phone aata hai. He wants to spend days and weeks with me, but I can’t spend more than half an hour with anybody. I have been trying to avoid him, it is a difficult role for him to play. He is a fine actor though.”

At a special screening of Dangal yesterday where Hirani, who was one of the invitees of Aamir, said that Sanjay was joking about avoiding Ranbir. “Sanjay said it jokingly. He has a habit of softly joking.” Hirani went on to clarify that contrary to speculations, Ranbir is actually spending time with Sanjay. “Ranbir goes and meets Sanju (Sanjay) and spends a lot of time with him,” said Hirani.

At the just concluded Stardust awards, Ranbir spoke about Dutt’s biopic and admitted that it would be a difficult role for him to play. “To play Sanjay Dutt and work with Raju Hirani will be very difficult. I feel I don’t deserve this film. But looking forward to working on that film,” Ranbir said.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ranbir while talking about Dutt had said, “have grown up around him. So, we are that friendly. On my birthday, he gifted me a Harley Davidson. We are that close.”

Sharing more details about his thick-as-thieves relationship with Sanjay, Ranbir said, “Each time we make a film, he makes it a point to come and discuss the film with me. I remember when Barfi was made, he used to pull my leg by saying what will your next film be, Ladoo or Peda. He is someone I am very close to. It will be really amazing to play him on screen.”

When asked if he thinks he is the best person to play Sanjay Dutt on screen, Ranbir said, “I hope I can do justice to his character.” Ranbir also refused to confirm or deny if Sonam Kapoor was a part of Dutt’s biopic and said he would leave it to the makers to announce the cast and crew.

