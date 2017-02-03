When Sanjay Dutt wanted to beat up Rishi Kapoor for Tina Munim

Irony remains, Ranbir Kapoor son of Rishi Kapoor will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Irony remains, Ranbir Kapoor son of Rishi Kapoor will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Affairs, quarrels, and legal battles are the few of the factors that keep Bollywood running other than cinematic entertainment. In the biography of Rishi Kapoor, Khullam Khulla, one such incident is mentioned when a fight almost took place between Sanjay Dutt and the actor due to a misunderstanding.

“It’s true. Sanju was having an affair with Tina Munim at the time, and he thought that Chintu (as Rishi is referred to by his friends) was having one with her too. Sanju and I were like brothers, and he told me one day, ‘We have to go to Chintu’s house and beat him up’. We went to do that, but his fiancée Neetuji managed to convince us that Chintu was not in any such relationship. So we left,” actor Gulshan Grover is mentioned as saying in the biography. Gulshan is famous for playing a villain in various Bollywood films.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking about his relationship with the two actors now, Gulshan told DNA in an interview, “Though we are in touch, it’s not the same anymore. I adore Chintu and keep meeting him. But with Sanju, the problem is I would keep giving him correct advice and he does not like that so he creates situations where he can avoid those very people who give him good advice (laughs).”

Also read: Get ready for a beefed-up Ranbir Kapoor, actor gains 13 kg to play Sanjay Dutt

Nevertheless, the irony remains that presently Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor, is beefing up his body for a role in Sanjay Dutt’s film. The actor will portray three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life and will be seen in three different physiques. Ranbir has already gained more than 13 kgs for his role.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd