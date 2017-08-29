Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is a perfect daddy’s lil girl

Sanjay Dutt had once said that he does not want Trishala to be an actor. Sanjay Dutt had once said that he does not want Trishala to be an actor.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is a perfect example of a cute little girl growing up into a confident woman. The star kid recently shared a childhood picture and she is seen enjoying her daddy-daughter moment. Trishala has always been open about how much she admires her father. She has often shared pictures with him and wrote captions which give an insight into the kind of bond they share.

On Sanjay’s birthday, Trishala shared a picture in which the actor is in his Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster avatar, which is one of the upcoming films of the 58-year-old. Along with the picture, she wrote a caption which read, “It’s an honour to be your cub 🦁 —- Happy Birthday to my darling daddy @duttsanjay . I love you more than anything. Have a beautiful day. ”

And by the way, Sanjay is surely a possessive and protective father. According to one of the posts of Trishala, the star kid wrote, “The look I get when asked if I’m seeing anybody and possibly hiding it from him 🤦🏻‍♀️☠️😩 Love you papa dukes! @dutt1 👑🤠 you always make me smile and laugh #fatheranddaughter #facetimechronicles #papadukes #andImBillythekid #hiiiiii #🚬 #🥃 #😎 #😰 #👸🏻.”

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt is portraying a father on screen in his upcoming film Bhoomi. The film, based on a father-daughter relationship, is heading for a September 22 release.

Meanwhile, Trishala is studying psychology in New York.

At the very first press conference for Bhoomi, Sanjay had mentioned that he would have broken Trishala’s legs if she would have chosen acting. He said, “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put Trishala in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing.”

