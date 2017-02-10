Sanjay Dutt to start shooting for Bhoomi from February 15

The revenge drama will see the 57-year-old actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term. The revenge drama will see the 57-year-old actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term.

Sanjay Dutt will start filming his comeback project Bhoomi from February 15. The mahurat shot of the film directed by Omung Kumar and produced by T Series and Legend Studios will take place in Agra. “‘Bhoomi’ is extra special to me because its Sanjay’s comeback film. It will be great to have him back where he belongs – in front of the camera,” Omung said in a statement.

The revenge drama will see the 57-year-old actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term. The movie revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is cast in the role of Dutt’s daughter. Shekhar Suman, who is also part of the movie and Sharad Kelkar, who plays the villain in the film will be present too along with Hydari.

“With much zeal surrounding the comeback of Baba on screen and the exciting new father-daughter Jodi played by Sanjay and Aditi, we are looking forward to flag off the mahurat in Agra,” producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Bhoomi” is scheduled to release on August 4.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has revealed that there was a time when he used to attend parties, wearing Sanjay Dutt’s suits on rent. Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik and Gulshan Grover reunited to celebrate the 30th year of Ram Lakhan at Subhash Ghai’s newly launched 70 mm theatre, MuktaA2, previously called New Excelsior. At the occasion, footage of the premiere of Ram Lakhan was showed which featured a young Kapoor in a dashing suit.