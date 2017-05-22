Sanjay Dutt to play gangster in Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, see photos

Sanjay Dutt recently wrapped up Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt recently wrapped up Bhoomi.

Sanjay Dutt is on a roll as the actor is signing back to back films. The actor just finished Bhoomi, will star in Torbaz and has a biopic being made on him. Now, Sanjay Dutt has another interesting project lined up. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. After the success of first two instalments, the director will be back with the third one as original stars Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill are all set to reprise their roles. On Saturday, May 20, producer-presenter Rahul Mittra, director Tigmanshu and the series’ writer Sanjay Chauhan had a meeting about the film at Rahul Mittra’s suburban office to finalise the details of the story and the shoot. After this, Sanjay Dutt was finalised for the role and signed up.

Sanjay Dutt to star as gangster in #SahebBiwiAurGangster3… Raju Chadha [Wave Group] presents the film… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… pic.twitter.com/cJUBVsGdbg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

The film will go on floors in the month of August 2017. Their plan is to begin the first schedule in Devgadh Baria, a small town in the foothills of Gujarat’s eastern border, 44 km from Godhra. As parts of the first two films were filmed there, they will be shooting crucial parts of the third film on the banks of the river Panam and in the town’s centre. The third film will begin where second film story ended.

Rahul Mittra said that the film will be made on a bigger scale as Sanjay Dutt will also be playing a royal too and is also the central character. He added that Sanjay’s character would look, talk and behave like a true royal. He will be seen in some of the grand costumes to make him look majestic. His costumes and appearance will be majestic. The backdrop of the story will remain the same. He further added that they still casting new characters and some of them are big names from the industry. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently wrapped up Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi in which he plays father to Aditi Rao Hydari.

