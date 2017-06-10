Sanjay Dutt to have love interest in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt who has joined the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, will have a romantic interest. Sanjay Dutt who has joined the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, will have a romantic interest.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has joined the the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, will have a romantic interest. Earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster starred Jimmy Shergill as Saheb, Mahie Gill as his biwi and Randeep Hooda as the gangster-lover. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has joined the the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, will have a romantic interest. Earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster starred Jimmy Shergill as Saheb, Mahie Gill as his biwi and Randeep Hooda as the gangster-lover.

Following the success of the 2011 romantic-thriller film, two years later the makers rolled out its second installment “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns”, with Jimmy and Mahie reprising their roles and Irrfan Khan as the gangster. Now work is on in full swing on “Saheb Biwi AurGangster 3” in which Jimmy and Mahie are set to return for athird outing while Sanjay Dutt is the new entrant. “It’s a continuation in true sense, we are not just using the title. It (story) had the germ of sequel in the first part itself. Jimmy and Mahie will be a part of the film as Saheb and Biwi,” producer Rahul Mittra told PTI.

“We don’t know if Soha will be part of the film or not. We will be happy to have her in the film. We are waiting for the final draft of the film following which we will decide. Also, there will be a love interest of Sanjay Dutt, the hunt is on for (for the new character). He will be playing a royal in the film,” he says. Soha is presently expecting her first baby with actor husband Kunal Khemu.

The film which will go on the floors in August and release next year. “It will go on floors from August 15. It will be shotin Gujarat, more locations will be added soon. The film shouldbe ready by December-January. We are looking to release thefilm by March-April, we will look at the best possible dates,”Mittra says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App