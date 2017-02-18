Sanjay Dutt takes time off shooting for Bhoomi, gives his family a scooter ride in Agra. See pic

Going by the picture, one can see that Sanjay Dutt is immensely enjoying this little time off from his hectic schedule. Going by the picture, one can see that Sanjay Dutt is immensely enjoying this little time off from his hectic schedule.

Sanjay Dutt looked every inch a common man enjoying a day out with his family. The actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoomi in Agra was captured with his family. Going by the picture, one can see that Sanjay is immensely enjoying this little time off from his hectic schedule. Sanjay is seen here with wife Maanayata and his two adorable children – Sharan and Iqra. The entire family is in their casual best. Sanjay is dressed in a simple shirt, while Maanayata is seen wearing a pair of Kurti and jeans. Sanjay’s two kids are in white dresses. One can also see some onlookers enjoying Sanjay’s family moment.

Maanayata shared this picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture as, “Nothing compares to a simple ride on a scooter with the family… Exploring the lanes of Agra. Beautiful life, thank you, god.”

Bhoomi is Sanjay’s first film after he finished his jail term at the Yerwada Jail where he was imprisoned for illegal possession of arms. The movie is produced Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh and directed by Omung Kumar.

It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is reportedly being shot in an old haveli in Bamrauli Katara, a village on the outskirts of Agra.

Meanwhile, the source close to the team spoke about how Sanjay’s vanity van was surrounded by fans, and how even the actor was overwhelmed. In fact, the actor added more to their joy and memories by giving them ‘jaadu ki jhappi’.

