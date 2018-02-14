Sanjay Dutt starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 to release on July 27, see photo

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been locked for release on July 27. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been locked for release on July 27.

The third installment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise has been locked for release on July 27 this year. Actor Sanjay Dutt made the announcement on Valentine’s Day. Sanjay Dutt shared a still from the film and wrote along, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date! Produced by Rahul Mittra, Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Presented by Raju Chadha.”

In the photo, Sanjay Dutt is seen sitting with a gun in front of a table which has a couple of shot glasses. Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has described the film as “naughty, crispy and twisty”, tweeted, “‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3’ ‘ek nayi shararat’ is releasing on July 27.”

The first installment of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda. The film revolved around a royal family of Uttar Pradesh.

Its sequel titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was made in 2013. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also features veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who will play Sanjay’s mother.

See a new still of Sanjay Dutt starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3:

Sanjay Dutt has been shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 for quite a few months now. The actor’s look from the movie had been revealed earlier by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And there were other pictures as well from the sets of the movie which had been shared by the cast and crew. Sanjay’s chemistry with his co-star Chitrangada Singh was also seen in a photo.

Check out other photos of Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh and more from the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3:

On the set of Tigmanshu’s ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Ganster 3’ with Sanjay , Ajit Sodhi and Aalia ( Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter) pic.twitter.com/MezhR0ursy — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 24, 2017

Rocky & Mayur – my portrait of two ‘Super Men’ @ Bikaner ‘ Saahib Biwi and Ganster 3’ pic.twitter.com/jDE0Krs9Sy — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 24, 2017

Good fun shooting with @iKabirBedi & @nafisaaliindia for saheb biwi aur Gangster in Bikaner today pic.twitter.com/PkmTWLvwF4 — rahul mittra (@rahulmittra13) September 23, 2017

Ah #Bikaner! What a lovely location for “Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3”, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia @dirtigmanshu #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/pE4bwkwUV7 — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) September 26, 2017

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 begins today in Bikaner… Tigmanshu Dhulia directs… Produced by Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia… #WaveCinemas pic.twitter.com/54D2P2ptoK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also stars Mahi Gill, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori.

