Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi set catches fire when Aditi Rao Hydari was shooting a wedding song

Sanjay Dutt was not there on set of Bhoomi when it caught fire. Sanjay Dutt was not there on set of Bhoomi when it caught fire.

A fire broke out on the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s film, Bhoomi when actor Aditi Rao Hydari was shooting for a song along with Sidhant Gupta. There were more than 300 dancers on the set which has been erected in the famous RK Studios in Mumbai. It was an elaborate arrangement as a wedding song shoot was happening when the mishap took place. No casualties were reported as the fire was doused just in time.

A source close to the film has stated, “The fire on the sets of Bhoomi caused the shoot of one of the main songs to be stopped. The shooting had to be stopped for three to four hours and a call was taken to pack up for the day. The incident took place while a wedding song was being shot by director Omung Kumar.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta were present on the sets when the fire broke out. The film’s cast and crew is safe. Director Omung Kumar cancelled the shooting for the day since they wanted everyone on the set to be safe. This is not the first time that a shoot was stopped midway for this film. When Sanjay Dutt was shooting in Agra, the crew had to pack up because of an unruly crowd that came down to see the star in action after his stint in the jail.

Bhoomi, which is seen as Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film is said to be an emotional and sensitive revenge drama, and it will show a scintillating relationship between a father and his daughter. While Sanjay plays the father, Aditi is playing his daughter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd