Sanjay Dutt stares at you with angry eyes in this new poster of Bhoomi. See photo

Bhoomi new poster has Sanjay Dutt all bleeding, covered in mud and bruised after a brawl. Bhoomi new poster has Sanjay Dutt all bleeding, covered in mud and bruised after a brawl.

On Sanjay Dutt’s 58th birthday, the makers of his comeback film Bhoomi released the first character poster which is intense, to say the least. And as Sanjay stares with eyes full of anger, it gets difficult to not get curious about this Omung Kumar directorial. Just like the first teaser poster which was unveiled a few days back, this one too has him all bleeding, covered in mud and bruised after a brawl.

Talking about it director, Omung Kumar says, “When the teaser poster came, I had said that people will want to know more and more about the film. And this poster is a testimony to Sanjay’s amazing way of transforming and portraying different characters with intensity.” While producer Bhushan Kumar tags the poster as, “just a slice of the magic of Sanjay Dutt and the intensity of his role in Bhoomi,” another producer Sandeep Singh adds, “Bhoomi is vintage Baba. I think his fans have been waiting too long for him and I am quite confident that they won’t be disappointed.”

Bhoomi, which is said to be an emotional and a sensitive revenge drama, explores the relationship between a father and a daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari essays the titular role of Sanjay’s daughter in the movie which was majorly shot in Agra. Shekhar Suman and Sharad Kelkar also play pivotal roles. Recently we saw a revenge drama, MOM featuring the story of a mother (Sridevi) and her fight to bring justice to her daughter. So, will Bhoomi will also be on the similar lines? Well, all will be revealed on September 22, when the film hits the theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd