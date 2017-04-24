Sanjay Dutt spends family time Bhoomi sets. His pictures with Iqra and Shahraan are too cute to handle

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares some adorable moments with the actor on her Instagram account. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares some adorable moments with the actor on her Instagram account.

No matter how busy his schedule is, Sanjay Dutt has never failed to spare some time for his family, especially his kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt. His wife Maanayata shared some adorable pictures of Sanjay Dutt with his cute little son and daughter, and we are just going ‘aww’ about every frame. In one of the pictures, Maanayata captured a candid moment of the kids with their father. We can see the kids wiping the sweat off Sanjay’s face and in another, Sanjay is looking into the eyes of his daughter Iqra.

Iqra and Shahraan were on the sets of Bhoomi to spend some quality time with Sanju Baba, who was shooting for the last schedule of the film. The actor has been shooting for Bhoomi in Mumbai, after wrapping up the Agra schedule. Earlier, the family had visited Agra sets too where Sanjay took the kids and Maanayata on a trip to the Taj Mahal.

Check out the adorable pictures:











Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008 after two years of dating each other. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon get his own on-screen biopic in which Maanayata’s role would be played by Dia Mirza. The audience is extremely excited to know every page of Sanjay’s life but more than that, they would also like to know about his love story with Maanayata.

The 57-year-old actor is coming back on screens in Bhoomi, a story based on the relationship of father and daughter. While he plays the central character, Aditi Rao Hydari is playing the daughter in the film. The film, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, is directed by Sarbjit fame Omung Kumar. It is scheduled for September 22 release.

