Sanjay Dutt’s poem which he wrote in jail, to be used in his film Torbaaz

Sanjay Datt is currently working on his comeback film titled Bhoomi, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari. While fans are looking forward to seeing the star on the silver screen after a long time, he seems to be working on yet another film titled Torbaaz. According to reports, the star will be working with director Girish Mallik for this film in which he plays the role of an army officer. The plot is set in Afghanistan and deals with the subject of young recruits who are roped in the army, with promises of glory, awaiting them in their afterlife for their courageous acts.

Sanjay Dutt apparently penned five songs when he was in Yerwada Jail. One of them “O Meri Aangan Ki Chidiya Hai Tu” will make it to the film as a song. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Rahul Mittra confirmed that he and Girish had met Sanjay in Agra while he was shooting form Bhoomi. It was here that the actor hummed a few songs that he had written. He also had a very basic recording of the songs. The producer said that one particular song touched his heart. “O meri aangan ki chidiya hai tu” is about a father-daughter relationship. It’s beautifully written and relevant to our film as Sanju’s character loses his child. I got very emotional when I heard it and told him we would like to use it in Torbaaz. He readily agreed,” he said.

The filmmaker even went on to add that the actor should probably come up with his own music album. That might be interesting, especially since we have already heard Sanjay singing “Aye Shivani”, “Chal Mere Bhai” and “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya”. When asked if the actor would sing this song, Rahul was not sure. He said, “We are yet to decide on that.”

The shoot for the movie is expected to start from mid 2017 in the Middle-East.

