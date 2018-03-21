Sanjay Dutt reunites with Bhoomi producer for Blockbuster

Sanjay Dutt is collaborating with Bhoomi producer Sandeep Singh yet again. Sanjay Dutt is collaborating with Bhoomi producer Sandeep Singh yet again.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has done some memorable comic roles, has signed a multi-starrer comedy film titled Blockbuster. Producer Sandeep Singh, who had earlier collaborated with Dutt on his comeback film Bhoomi, is producing Blockbuster. The Munnabhai series actor says he has always loved the genre. “It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of Blockbuster is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again,” Dutt said in a statement.

It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba (Dutt). There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect, it’s the expressions he gives that is hilarious,” Singh said. The film is written by hit franchise writer duo of Sajid-Farhad, known for Golmaal, Housefull 2 and Dhamaal Returns. To be directed by newcomers Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora, Blockbuster will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has wrapped up Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor’s look from the movie had been revealed earlier by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And there were other pictures as well from the sets of the movie which had been shared by the cast and crew. The film, which has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, also stars Mahi Gill, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori along with Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App