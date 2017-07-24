Sanjay Dutt sheds blood in Bhoomi teaser poster. See photo

Sanjay Dutt to play a father in Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt to play a father in Bhoomi.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film could have been a story like Munna Bhai MBBS, lighter on note and easy-breezy, but the actor chose to do a character which he thought would be convincing enough on screen. During the first leg of promotions, Sanjay promoted his next film, Bhoomi, as a story that revolves around the daughter-father relationship. However, now after looking at the first teaser poster of the film, we are not sure if it’s going to be a daughter-father tale. In the poster, we see a part of Sanjay’s face covered in blood, which gives us an assurance that the actor has buckled up to pack some punches on screen, and receive some too.

Now, the poster has also made us think if Bhoomi is a story just like Sridevi’s MOM but from a father’s point of view. Well, nothing can be said about it but we are excited to see Sanjay Dutt on screen. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role. Aditi plays the titular role of Bhoomi, daughter of Sanjay Dutt’s character. The film is being directed by Sarabjit fame Omung Kumar.

Talking about the film, Sanjay said, “The experience has been wonderful right from the very first day. It is an emotional day for us, as we culminate this lovely journey. I’m now looking forward to see the film release soon.”

Bhoomi is said to be an emotional and sensitive revenge drama, and it will, reportedly, show the relationship between a father and his daughter. The film will release on September 22 this year.

Post the wrap of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Rajkumar Hirani would start working with the actor on Munna Bhai’s last installment.

