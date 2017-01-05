I don’t think a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life should be made, says close friend Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta says there was no need to make biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Gupta says there was no need to make biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Director Sanjay Gupta, a close friend of Sanjay Dutt, strongly feels a biopic on the star’s life is not exactly the need of the hour. And Gupta makes a compelling point, when he says everyone knows about Sanjay’s life and he still actively working in the industry as a hero.

Speaking about Dutt’s biopic that Raju Hirani is in the process of making, Gupta said, “I don’t think the biopic should be made. He is very much around and will be coming back as a hero to films. So what is the need? He has had an interesting life and everyone knows about it.”

While Gupta may not be too keen on watching a movie made on his friend’s life, the director has no problems with Ranbir Kapoor essaying the titular role and feels the actor is the best bet to play Sanjay Dutt onscreen. “Ranbir will look the part to a certain level. Young Sanju had so much of innocence on his face and that is there on Ranbir’s face as well. And Ranbir is one of the best actors that we have today who can pull off anything.”

Also read | EXCLUSIVE Hrithik Roshan opens up about Kaabil, clash with Raees and staying dignified during controversies

When asked if his own life would be featured in Dutt’s biopic considering that he is part of the Munnabhai actor’s close knit group, Gupta said, “There will be no character of mine in the film. I want to be the hero and not the hero’s friend.”

Talking about his own possible film collaboration with Sanjay Dutt, Gupta said, “I have no idea yet. Once a script comes, we will work. I am dying to work with him again we have had a fabulous association.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile Ranbir will start shooting for Dutt biopic starting this month. Apart from Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor is also a part of the film and will reportedly play one of Dutt’s former lovers.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd