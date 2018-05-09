Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Sanjay Dutt on Rocky: The film gave me a real sense of being an actor

Sanjay Dutt, who made his Bollywood debut with Rocky, says that the film gave him a real sense of being an actor. The Kalank actor also expressed his gratitude for all the love he has been receiving since all these years.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: May 9, 2018 9:57:07 am
Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981.
Actor Sanjay Dutt says his debut film Rocky, which released on May 8, 1981, gave him a real sense of being an actor.

“A film which gave me a real sense of being an actor is Rocky. Today marks 37 years of it and when I look back, my heart fills with gratitude for all the love and appreciation I have received over the years,” Sanjay tweeted on Tuesday.

Rocky was directed by Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt. It also starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani. Sanjay has had a tumultous personal and professional life.

He has been loved in films like Khalnayak, Sadak, Saajan Vaastav: The Reality and Dhamaal, but it was his role in the Munna Bhai series that won him several fans in what could be called his second innings in Bollywood. The actor made a comeback to films in 2017 with Bhoomi after serving a jail term in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Sanjay currently has four films in his kitty — Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Torbaaz and Panipat. Meanwhile, a biopic on his life is also set to make it to the silver screen, with Ranbir Kapoor essaying Sanjay. The film which will showcase the various ups and downs of Sanjay’s life is set to hit the screens on June 29. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

