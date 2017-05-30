Sanjay Dutt quits film Total Dhamal due to its ‘adult comedy’

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Double Dhamaal. Sanjay Dutt in a still from Double Dhamaal.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has pulled out of Total Dhamaal due to unavailability of dates as well as his issue with the film’s adult comedy, says a source. Sanjay, who played a crucial role in Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, has decided to quit Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal franchise.

The actor, who completed shooting for Bhoomi earlier this year after his incarceration in Yerwada Jail for illegal possession of arms, has his dates locked till the end of 2018. He has films like Torbaaz, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and a collaborative project with actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

Bhoomi is a special film for Dutt. He will be seen making a comeback on the screen with Omung Kumar’s movie. The movie is based on father-daughter relationship. It is set to release on 22nd of September which was earlier scheuled to release in August.

In a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on the 22nd of September this year. Sanjay and our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film.”

The third installment, Total Dhamaal, was expected to roll out this year, but the fact that Sanjay is unavailable has caused the film some delay. A source close to the development stated that Sanjay’s busy schedule and already locked dates are not the only reason why he won’t be doing the film.

“Besides the issue of unavailability of dates, Sanjay was not okay with the film’s adult comedy. He doesn’t want his children to see him in a film that has innuendo-laden jokes or crass humour,” the source stated. Sanjay has three children — daughters Trishala and Iqra, and son Shahraan.

