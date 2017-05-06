How can Sadak 2 be made without Sanjay Dutt: Pooja Bhatt on exploring possibility of its sequel

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer, Sadak is remembered till date for its soulful music Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer, Sadak is remembered till date for its soulful music

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is keen to revisit the poignant love story of Ravi and Pooja from her 1991 hit romantic-drama Sadak and she reveals that her co-star Sanjay Dutt is already on board for the sequel. But the filmmaker is also certain that she will not bring a sequel just out of her love for the film. Rather, she will move ahead with the plan only if the new script is at par with the original.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Pooja shared, “We are exploring the opportunities for a sequel to Sadak. But it’s too early to talk about the script and rest of the casting. We do realise that we have to live up to the expectations of those loyal fans who have given Sadak the cult status it has… which is why we are treading slowly and will only steam ahead when we are absolutely confident about not only the script and casting but also the music. After all who can forget the music of Sadak!”

In the original, which was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay played taxi driver Ravi and Pooja was seen in the role of a prostitute. The film followed the couple’s fight against all odds to stay together. Talking about Sanjay’s involvement with the sequel, Pooja said, “How can Sadak 2 be made without Sanjay Dutt? The love story between Ravi and Pooja (they’re our screen names in Sadak) is immortal… Cannot not visit that!”

Also read: Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor celebrate their National Award win on PadMan sets amid cake and champagne. See pics

Besides its story and performances, Sadak is remembered till date for its soulful music which was rendered by Nadeem-Shravan. Pooja believes the pressure will be to deliver a solid soundtrack, which does justice to the evergreen tunes of Sadak.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd