Sanjay Dutt on Trishala Dutt: I would have broken her legs if she became an actor

It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job: Sanjay Dutt. It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job: Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and his fans are extremely excited about his comeback film, Bhoomi. On Friday, at a press conference in Agra, the actor spoke at length about his film but on being asked about similarity between his screen daughter Aditi Rao Hydari and real one Trishala Dutt, the actor simply said, “I would have broken her legs if she would have chosen acting but with Aditi, I’m not doing so.” The answer made everyone curious that why would an actor, who has been in the industry for several years, would not want his kids to continue his legacy. Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt was an accomplished actor too.

When asked, the actor said that he has invested a lot in getting her into a safe job. “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put her in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing. And to be in Hindi cinema, she should know the language first. And it’s not easy to be an actor. It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job.”

Sanjay is coming back to films after a long gap, but he said he hasn’t forgotten a bit about acting and his love for it. “I haven’t forgotten how to act. This is a comeback I wanted. My experience with industry has been fantastic. When I was in jail, I missed being with my family, which is an industry. I will say I am back with a bang.”

Talking about Sanjay’s dedication, the film’s assistant director said, “Sanjay sir was more excited about the shoot. He is unwell but he didn’t let that come in between the shoot of the film. If we call him at 7 am in the morning, he would be present with his make-up on. At times, we would be so late. He is always excited about the film, which is inspiring.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt in legal trouble again, FIR filed in Agra

Bhoomi, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman, is a story of a daughter-father relationship, directed by Sarbjit fame Omung Kumar. Omung says the film’s poster, which shows Taj Mahal, is the depiction of India and the emotion of love.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd