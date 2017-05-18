Sanjay Dutt on Reema Lagoo death: I have lost my mother again

Reema Lagoo played Sanjay Dutt’s mother in Vaastav and Saajan. Reema Lagoo played Sanjay Dutt’s mother in Vaastav and Saajan.

Hours after Reema Lagoo breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest early on Thursday, a sad Sanjay Dutt has said that he has lost his mother again. Reema played mother to Sanjay Dutt in a number of films including Saajan and Vaastav.

The 59-year-old actor was applauded for her role of Shanta who kills her own son, played by Sanjay Dutt, in 1999 film Vaastav. This was not the only movie where Sanjay Dutt felt the warmth of Reema’s motherly love. There were others including Saajan where Sanjay and Reema shared the mother-son bond. As the sudden demise of the actor at a young age left the Bollywood industry saddened and shocked, actor Sanjay Dutt who is currently in Dubai, is deeply affected by the sad news.

“I have lost a mother again today. We worked together in several movies and every time that I worked with her, I learnt something new. Her demise has left a void which is difficult to fill. May God give strength to her family and close ones,” said Sanjay Dutt in a statement. Sanjay Dutt’s real mother, Nargis Dutt, died of pancreatic cancer when he was just 22.

Though Sanjay and Reema had only two years apart in age but still the actors managed to beautifully portray the relationship between a mother and a son on screen. Sanjay and Reema shared the screen in movies like Vaastav, Saajan, Hathyar, and Gumrah among others.

Reema Lagoo played a Bollywood maa for the longest time. The first time she took the challenge was when she stepped in her thirties. The 1990s proved to be a golden period in Reema’s acting career as not only her films but her television shows like Tu Tu Mai Mai and Shrimaan Shrimati were well received by the audience.

