Sanjay Dutt new look for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster takes us back to his Kaante days, see photo

Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju Baba of the B-town has played a plethora of roles in his more than three-decade long career in the showbiz. But the ones which have dominated the actor’s filmography are the ones where Dutt played a gangster. Movies like Vaastav, Khalnayak, Kaante, Munna Bhai MBBS, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Agneepath and many more saw Sanjay Dutt as a don or a gangster or a local punk. But what made Sanju baba’s every role stand apart in every film has been his looks. And as the actor is all set to once again step into the shoes of a gangster in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s gangster franchise, Saheb Biwi Sir Gangster, the Munna Bhai has got a new hairdo.

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture on his social media account in his new look and wrote along with it, “New look for sahib biwi sir gangster, thank you Sharik.” His new hairdo will remind you of his look in 2002 film Kaante, which also had Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty in it. The actor seems to be on a roll as a few days back he wrapped up the shoot of Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, then we heard about him being a part of Torbaz and now he has been signed to play an antagonist in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s hit franchise. Randeep Hooda played a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster(2011) and in 2013, the role was owned by Irrfan Khan. Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill will be essaying their roles in the third part as well.

The film will go on floors in the month of August 2017. The team of the film is planning to begin the first schedule in Devgadh Baria, a small town in the foothills of Gujarat’s eastern border, 44 km from Godhra. Since the third part of the franchise will begin from where the second ended, they will be shooting crucial parts of the third film on the banks of the river Panam and in the town’s centre.

Talking about the film producer-presenter Rahul Mittra said, “The audience have been waiting to know what’s happening in the life of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and with Sanju (Dutt) coming on board, we are hopeful the third part is going to be a treat for the audience of our franchise.” He also revealed that Sanjay Dutt will be playing a royal man and is also the central character. Sanjay’s character would look, talk and behave like a true royal. His costumes and appearance will be majestic.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is prepping up for the release of his comeback film Bhoomi which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role. The film will hit the theatres on September 22.

