Sanjay Dutt’s neighbours lodge police complaint for loud music and late night partying

Sanjay Dutt continues to make news, but this time not because of the Raj Kumar Hirani directed film based on his life. The 57-year-old has found himself in a tussle with his neighbours over loud music and late night parties. It seems Dutt has become a troublemaker in his locality, so much so, that in the last 20 days, the police have dropped by his residence twice asking the actor to keep it down.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the cops turned up at Dutt’s residence early on Friday, after loud music continued to play on his terrace till late in the night, disturbing the neighbours. This was the second complaint lodged by against him, the first one being on january 14. Reportedly, police complaint was initially filed with the control room, however, after seeing no result, the chairman called the Khar Station directly to relay the situation.

The residents have time and again come out against actor Sanjay Dutt who, they feel, has no regard for others living in the society. Late night parties and Sufi music blaring till 2 am has caused not just irritation, but a strong dislike towards the Dutts.

It was also reported that a warning letter was served to Dutt even before, but to no use. “We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Pali Hill. The issue will be raised at the next AGM meeting and we have also asked the zonal DCP to take strict action against Sanjay Dutt,” Dr Amitav Shukla, chairman of the Pali Hill Residents’ Association said.

Dutt is planning to make a comeback to Bollywood with Omung Kumar’s directorial Bhoomi, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. It is said that Dutt will essay the role of a father in the big ticket film.

