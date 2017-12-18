Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata and kids surprise him on the sets of Torbaaz, see adorable photos

Sanjay Dutt with family on the sets of Torbaaz. Sanjay Dutt with family on the sets of Torbaaz.

After making a comeback with Omung Kumar directorial Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt is on a roll with back to back interesting projects. The actor has wrapped up few schedules of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and has already began work on his next titled Torbaaz. The film went on floors on December 17 and the actor was soon joined by his sweet family. His wife Maanayata Dutt along with kids Iqra and Shahraan turned up on the sets, giving the actor a pleasant surprise. Sanjay and Maanayata shared a picture, which would definitely make you go ‘aww.’

Sanjay shared a perfect family picture and captioned it as “When I have them, I have everything. With Iqra, Shahraan and @maanayata in Kyrgyzstan ❤️ #Torbaaz #blessed #family”

Maanayata also shared a click with Sanjay and thanked her stars for such perfect moments.

Earlier, the actor shared a video with his fans in which he can be seen playing badminton with his two kids, Iqra and Shahraan. The video was shot on the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The moment was precious not only for the kids but also for Sanjay who relived his childhood. In fact, for a moment he revisited the times when he would visit his father’s sets.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, “Reliving my childhood when I used to visit my dad on his outdoor shoots! #MissingDad #Fatherslove #Mychildren #Childhoodmemories.”

Torbaaz is based in Afghanistan and is a story about child suicide bombers who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in an afterlife. The film is produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra and also stars Nargis Fakhri.

