Sanjay Dutt looks regal as ever in the first look of Omung Kumar’s The Good Maharaja

The Goor Maharaja starring Sanjay Dutt’s first look is out. The Goor Maharaja starring Sanjay Dutt’s first look is out.

After wrapping up the shoots of Bhoomi, actor Sanjay Dutt is already on to his next project. And this time, he is slaying in a regal avatar as revealed in the first look of his upcoming film The Good Maharaja. Director Omung Kumar shared the poster on Twitter late Wednesday and let us tell you, Sanjay Dutt looks nothing less than pure royalty in this historic saga.

The Good Maharaja is a biopic on the life and works of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, who was the ruler of Nawanagar during the British rule. He was famous for providing refuge to hundreds of abandoned Polish children during World War II. The title – The Good Maharaja – sounds interesting and makes us wonder if the film will narrate the time the Maharaja devoted to accomplishing good deeds in his life.

Wearing a turban loaded with ornaments, Sanjay’s dress-up looks fresh and intriguing, partly because we have never seen Sanjay play a regal character before. Together with an intense grim and a sharp moustache, looks like Sanjay is doing full justice to the role and we are eagerly waiting for more details on the project.

On working with Sanjay, Omung Kumar expressed excitement and told us that he had to research from history and refer to real images to get the look right. He said, “We researched history and real images for the look and based on our research, I have compiled a book. We have done several look tests and finally zero downed on this one.”

Here is the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji in #TheGoodMaharaja. Directed by Omung Kumar. pic.twitter.com/g9qSnwRY5x — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 28, 2017

Omung and team have been working on the script for over a year and a half and he has even put together a book on it. They also met with Polish government officials last year to work out shooting permissions.

About the look Omumg Kumar says “We have photographs of the Maharaja for reference. We will take certain creative liberties but are trying to keep things as authentic as possible. Sanjay looks regal and it was his idea to do this role and I wanted to direct it because it’s a superb story,”

Producer Sandeep Singh says, “Sanjay Dutt’s image has the aura of royalty. We have done look tests and we are very excited with the outcome. Baba is very excited about this film and this will be a big budget film that will span across continents.”

Meanwhile Omung and Sanjay’s another collaboration Bhoomi, which is Sanjay’s comeback film in Bollywood, is set to hit the screens on September 22. Bhoomi is an emotional tale and sensitive revenge drama which explores the relationship between a father and a daughter, and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta. Director Omung Kumar had earlier said, “Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd