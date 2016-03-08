Latest News

Sanjay Dutt is the new trendsetter in the industry

Sanjay Dutt has an eye for the latest accessories in fashion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2016 5:51 pm
Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Dutt Style, Sanjay Dutt Fashion, Sanjay Dutt Kresha Bajaj Wedding, Sanjay Dutt Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt outfit, Entertainment news Sanjay Dutt is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.
Sanjay Dutt has an eye for the latest accessories in fashion. The actor recently attended the wedding of Kishore Bajaj’s daughter Kresha Bajaj with wife Maanyata where he was seen sporting cross earrings in his left ear.

Out of all the people, it was Sanjay Dutt who with his funky styling walked away with the limelight. The earring along with his hair do grabbed eyeballs at the wedding.

The Munnabhai actor is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.

