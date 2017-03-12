Sanjay Dutt is the king for his real life Bhoomi aka daughter Iqra Dutt, see adorable pic

Sanjay Dutt to make comeback with Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar. Sanjay Dutt to make comeback with Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is about a father-daughter relationship, and of course, we all were eager to know what kind of a relationship the actor shares with his real-life daughters. And before we could ask the actor, his wife Maanayata Dutt gave us a glimpse of it. She shared an adorable picture of Sanjay’s personal time with Iqra Dutt, his younger daughter, which is beyond words. Along with the picture she wrote, “Dear daddy… I may find my prince someday but you will always be my king.”

She also shared a picture of Sanjay and his son with a caption, “It is not only the flesh and blood but the heart that makes them father and son…men with golden hearts.” Sanjay at a recent press conference in Agra spoke about how he does not want his elder daughter, Trishala Dutt, to join films or be a part of the film industry. He said, “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put Trishala in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing. And to be in Hindi cinema, she should know the language first. And it’s not easy to be an actor. It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job.”

In Bhoomi, Sanjay plays father to Aditi Rao Hydari. The film also stars Shekhar Suman, who plays the role of a friend to Sanjay’s character. The film is based in Agra, and has been directed by Omung Kumar. Apart from this, Sanjay would also begin shoot of his next, Munna Bhai 3 with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

For now, the actor is also busy helping Ranbir Kapoor get a knack of his life to play in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. The film also stars Dia Mirza playing Maanayata, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.

