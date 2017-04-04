Sanjay Dutt is literally rolling on the floor laughing, see pic

Sanjay Dutt is in his most candid mode in this picture. Sanjay Dutt is in his most candid mode in this picture.

After wrapping up the strenuous schedule of Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt is unwinding and making time for his friends in the industry. Recently, he met filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan and script writer Rumi Jaffrey for dinner, which turned out to be nothing less than a party in a way. Sanju Baba has been making his appearance on the sets of different films too. He appeared on the sets of Golmaal Again and chit-chatted with his good friend Ajay Devgn and met the rest of the cast.

On the 30th anniversary of Vishesh Films, Sanjay congratulated Mahesh Bhatt on a short video and with a sweet message. The actor said, “You are a family and I think you are the best director this country can have. Wish you loads of love and happiness.” Sanjay worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Kazba, which too completed 30 years in the industry. Later, the actor and director worked in Sadak too. Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh’s elder daughter, hinted that Sadak might be remade but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

As far as Sanjay’s comeback film is concerned, recently the actor shot for the climax scene despite being injured. He was suffering from hairline fracture but continued to shoot for the film as he did not want the film to be delayed. The actor would be seen in the role of a father to the character of Aditi Rao Hydari. The film will also star Shekhar Suman, who plays Sanjay’s friend.

Bhoomi is directed by Omung Kumar. The release date of the film has not been announced yet after rescheduled dates. Earlier, it was supposed to release in August.

