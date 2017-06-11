Sanjay Dutt is a possessive father and this post by daughter Trishala Dutt proves it. See photo

What a father-daughter relationship Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt share. What a father-daughter relationship Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt share.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt’s latest post is cute. Well, not actually. This star kid did Facetime with daddy Sanjay, and shared a screenshot of the same. In the image, we see Sanjay in his ‘angry man’ look, lighting a cigarette. The caption along the image reads, “the look I get when asked if I’m seeing anybody and possibly hiding it from him 🤦🏻‍♀️☠️😩 Love you papa dukes! @dutt1 👑🤠 you always make me smile and laugh #fatheranddaughter #facetimechronicles #papadukes #andImBillythekid #hiiiiii #🚬 #🥃 #😎 #😰 #👸🏻.” What a father-daughter relationship Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt share!

Like any dad, he is also a possessive and protective one. Sometime back, the actor had mentioned at a press conference that he would have broken Trishala’s legs if she would have chosen acting. The answer then made everyone curious. Though Sanjay has been in the industry for several years and his parents were accomplished actor, he does not want his kids to continue his legacy.

When asked, the actor said that he has invested a lot in getting Trishala into a ‘safe’ job, “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put Trishala in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing. And to be in Hindi cinema, she should know the language first. And it’s not easy to be an actor. It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job.”

See the latest post by Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt here:

Trishala Dutt is Richa Sharma’s daughter, who was Sanjay’s first wife. Trishala often shares posts related to her late mother, grandmother, and other Dutts.

