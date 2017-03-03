Sanjay Dutt in legal trouble again, FIR filed in Agra

Sanjay Dutt’s bodyguards pushed and mistreated mediapersons in Agra during the shoot of Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt’s bodyguards pushed and mistreated mediapersons in Agra during the shoot of Bhoomi.

The Munnabhai MBBS actor, Sanjay Dutt, reached Agra to shoot for his upcoming Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, but the city welcomed him with yet another controversy. Sanjay Dutt started shooting for Bhoomi in January, along with co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. Director Omung Kumar’s film has been in the news, first because it marks Sanjay Dutt’s first film after his legal battle, and now because of yet another legal trouble. An FIR was filed in the city against the actor after his security attacked mediapersons, injuring some of them.

Apparently, a lot of excited Sanjay Dutt fans stepped out to see Sanju baba in action, but since the shooting was happening at the VVIP road near Taj Mahal, a lot of tourists also crowded to see him, leaving the roads blocked and stopping movement. This also resulted in a lot of trouble for tourists who had come to see the Taj Mahal.

In the meantime, mediapersons had gathered to get a glimpse of the star, but for Sanju Baba’s safety, his security pushed and mistreated the mediapersons, leaving a couple of them injured. One journalist, named Ajay Kumar, lodged an FIR with the Tajgunj, Agra police station. According to our sources, the journalist was heard saying that he was in the spot to get a few pictures of actor Sanjay Dutt, but when the crowd got unmanagable, the security and the police force started hitting him and his media colleagues with sticks, resulting in serious injuries on his head and chest.

Here is a copy of the FIR:

Sanjay Dutt apologises to media personnel after his bodyguards got into a scuffle with them.

The unrest was recorded live by other cameramen on the spot. There is also a video recorded where Sanjay Dutt is seen personally apologising to the journalists, tourists, and his fans present there.

