Sanjay Dutt: I am not Varun Dhawan to dance with Ileana D’Cruz

Sanjay Dutt knows exactly what he wants from his films. The actor, who will be seen next in Bhoomi, maintains that the script is the king. Sanju Baba also believes that he doesn’t have competition in the industry.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

You are playing the role of a father in your comeback film Bhoomi. But your contemporaries are still romancing younger girls.

I have played Hrithik’s father in Mission Kashmir. So, it totally depends on the character that is offered to me and the script. I chose this character because I was really impressed with the way it was written, and I still choose my films on the basis of how the script is, and Bhoomi was a combination of the two.

I also want to tell you one thing. I am not Varun Dhawan that I can dance with Ileana D’Cruz. I am not that young. I can’t play a college student. It would look very funny. Everybody has to move on in life. We have to pick the right roles and do the right kind of films.

You choose to work with Omung Kumar for Bhoomi.

Omung is a great director to work with. He is immensely focused and knows how to bring out the best from his cast. He takes you through the shoot smoothly. Aditi is a great actress. She is very dedicated to her work and so is the whole crew. Sharad (Kelkar) is a natural. So, it was a great time working with all of them.

Talking about your co-stars, who is your favourite? And how was the industry supporting you during your rough patches in life?

Of course, all of them were standing with me. The industry is my family and they have always been there. I love them all, and I want to give back to them. Coming back to films was a decision out of passion. I was not chasing work. I have enough to sustain my life and eat comfortably at home. A right film mattered to me. So, I didn’t jump at the very first film offered to me. So, whether it took me a year, two years or three years to get back in film, it didn’t really matter to me.

I still believe Amrita Singh and Govinda were my best co-stars. It was great working with them. There was no competition ever.

You have done some memorable romantic roles. We have also seen you play the antagonist in films like Khalnayak and Agneepath. Which one do you prefer?

Both are interesting. I love doing ‘nayak’ roles as much as I love my ‘khalnayak’ roles. I am also open to romantic films, but it totally depends on the script and the kind of subjects it tackles. If I come across a good script, why not?

