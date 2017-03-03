Sanjay Dutt: I am happy I am not tagged a traitor anymore

Sanjay Dutt says, “I have been taught to be a good human, to respect people and be grounded no matter how big a star you are. That’s what I’ve been taught by my parents.” Sanjay Dutt says, “I have been taught to be a good human, to respect people and be grounded no matter how big a star you are. That’s what I’ve been taught by my parents.”

Sanjay Dutt has nothing to lose as he has lived his life out in the open. Whether it’s his relationship with his parents or the controversies he is involved in, nothing is hidden about the star, which in a way empowers him. In a conversation, he said he is happy that his tag of ‘Desh Drohi’ has gone away. “I am happy that the tag of deshdrohi (traitor) has been taken away. Court has proved me innocent. Mein uss case se baizzat bari hua hu (I was held innocent in that case). Sirf Arms Act mein convicted hoon.”

Sanjay is also a changed man as his reaction to his crew pushing some mediapersons show. An FIR was filed in the case and the actor apologised to the media. Talking about his reaction in such situations, Sanjay said, “I have been taught to be a good human, to respect people and be grounded no matter how big a star you are. That’s what I’ve been taught by my parents.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The actor also cleared the air about his rift with Salman Khan. The Munna Bhai actor said, “There is no problem between me and Salman. Arrogant is not a bad word. It’s an expression. I can be arrogant but I can be humble at the same time.”

Also read | Sanjay Dutt on Trishala Dutt: I would have broken her legs if she became an actor

Sanjay was present at the press conference of Bhoomi, his comeback film. On being asked that why he didn’t choose to comeback with the remake of his already popular film, the 57-year-old said, “I’ve got my people to start thinking again after a long time. Why should I do that (take a risk of coming back with remake)? All my life I’ve been doing films which are written and I am really happy that people are recognising and appreciating that I’m doing a story of an aam aadmi.”

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s bodyguards rough up media: I apologise, will give ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ to everyone

He later added that he doesn’t regret missing out on any film and is glad other actors are doing well. “I have done every genre possible. I don’t regret what I’ve done so far. I’m glad that such good cinema is coming in front of the audience. I always appreciate good cinema. The box office numbers which are breaking the roof top are helping the industry to grow. But yes, you cannot stop growing or learning in every film. You learn through your co-stars, scenes, the process never stops.”

Even the producer of the film was amazed with the kind of inputs the actor gave for the film. “We went for lunch at Sanjay sir’s place and the moment we started narrating him the story, within first few minutes he said ‘this is my comeback film.’ His involvement in the film has been on day to day basis. He is always worried about the costumes, script, dialogues and all. He makes people so comfortable around him that people start feeling like Sanjay Dutt. I think when people say that actors interfere, I will disagree with them because it is their inputs that help filmmakers like us to make our film better,” producer Sandeep Singh said. The film directed by Omung Kumar would release on August 4.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd