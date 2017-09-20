Sanjay Dutt: Ghosts of my past don’t haunt me anymore

Sanjay Dutt says he has lived his life the way he wanted to. Sanjay Dutt says he has lived his life the way he wanted to.

Sanjay Dutt, the most loved and hottest ‘Khalnayak’ of the Hindi film industry, is making a comeback with Bhoomi, and he is excited. In an exclusive interview with indiaexpress.com, the star, lovingly called Sanju Baba, talked about his life in jail, the rough patches in his life, and how the ghosts of the past don’t haunt him anymore.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Making a comeback with Bhoomi. How excited are you?

I really like coming back in front of the camera, and the love I have received after the trailer released is great. It is like going back to what I knew best. I really appreciate all the love from my fans for the work I do. I am praying that they come down to watch my film, and it works.

What is the difference between Sanjay Dutt – the father and the actor?

I am exactly same as a father and a star. There is no difference in me as an actor or as a father. I am this person throughout. I believe in giving my hundred percent to what I am doing. I am an actor when I am at work and I am a home person when I am at home with my wife and children.

You have called your wife Maanayata your biggest support system.

When it comes to Maanayata, everybody knows that it was a very difficult time when I was in jail. Being a single mother and raising two children was difficult but she did all of it with full devotion. She used to even come to meet me at the jail, and did everything that she needed to do to make sure that our children are safe and taken care of. She also gave me the time, attention and love I needed. It was difficult for her, but she stood by my side like a rock. She is a very important person in my life. She is my anchor. She is my everything.

Speaking about your time in jail, do these ghosts of the past haunt you now?

I went to jail, and I have learnt a lot. I take it as a learning experience. Now I have forgotten about it. It’s a part of my past. It is gone. The ghosts of my past don’t haunt me anymore. It was definitely a difficult time for all of us, but has ended with the passing of the past, and we have made peace with it. There is a better life I look forward to.

You maintain that even with all the stress in your life, you have lived a good life.

My life has not been a bed of roses, you know what I am saying? I have made my mistakes, and I have learnt from my mistakes. I lived my life the way I wanted to. I have a great family, a family not many people would be lucky enough to have. I have a lovely daughter in the UK. I have two beautiful kids, a great wife and a rock-solid family. My sisters and brother-in-laws have always been by my side too. As of now, I am a content person, and wouldn’t have asked for a better present. My film is also making the right buzz. People have appreciated the trailer and so I am a very happy person.

Of course, ups and downs come in everybody’s lives. I can’t say that I had a bad life. With all the complications and rough patches, I have lived my life to the fullest. It has been a good, blessed life after all. When there is a problem, you must face it. I had a fantastic childhood. I have got a lot of love from my mother, father, sisters, and now in life I am getting so much love from my family and babies. It is a beautiful life.

