Sanjay Dutt gets reprieve, non-bailable warrant against him cancelled

The Munnabhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt has got legal relief after the non-bailable warrant against him was canceled by the Andheri Metropolitan court in Mumbai on Monday. Last week, Sanjay Dutt was served a non-bailable warrant by Andheri court in Mumbai for “non-appearance” before the court. Noorani’s advocate Neeraj Gupta had said that after Dutt’s release from the prison in February 2016 in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case, he was expected to appear for this matter. When he failed to appear, the warrant was issued.

The issue began in 2002 after Noorani apparently signed Dutt for his film titled Jaan Ki Baazi. Dutt was paid Rs 50 lakh. The actor started shooting for the movie, only to quit midway. According to Noorani, he faced a loss of Rs 5 crore due to this. He has also claimed that he got death threats afterward from the actor’s reported underworld connections.

Dutt’s spokesperson had released an official statement in this matter on Saturday, “This case has been going on for a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/ representation and we would take immediate measure to rectify the situation.”

There was a confusion over the kind of warrant which was issued to Dutt. However, now it is clear that it was a non-bailable warrant. Now, the latest development, in this case, is that Dutt won’t be arrested in the matter. After appearing in the court, Dutt did not interact with the media and soon left in his car.

