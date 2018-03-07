When a fan willed all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt wrote a letter to the concerned bank saying that the valuables be handed over to the family. Sanjay Dutt wrote a letter to the concerned bank saying that the valuables be handed over to the family.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was both surprised and shocked after receiving a phone call from the police on January 29. He was informed that a 62-year-old fan had died a fortnight ago and left all the money from her account and bank locker to Sanjay.

While the police have concluded that the Malabar Hills resident was a big fan of Sanjay Dutt, just how big a fan she was came as a shock to her family members. Imagine their surprise when they discovered scores of letters issued by the fan to her bank, willing all she had to the actor. Sanjay even wrote a letter to the Bank of Baroda at Walkeshwar, saying that the valuables bequeathed to him should be handed over to the family members.

The bank locker still remains unopened as legal formalities are underway, even though Dutt (through his attorney Subhash Jadhav) has made his stance clear.

The fan died on January 15 after battling a terminal illness. She was a homemaker residing with her 80-year-old mother and siblings. The family was made aware of her will a day after her prayer meeting.

The bank revealed that the nominee mentioned was film star Sanjay Dutt and the nominee’s address was that of Dutt’s Pali Hill residence. It has also come to light that several valuables were also willed to Dutt via letters to the bank. Sanjay Dutt remarks, “As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it”.

Adding to the statement, Dutt’s attorney Jadhav said, “We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family.”

On the work front, the actor has been busy shooting for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

