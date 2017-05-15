Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala remembers mother: ‘I wish heaven had a phone number,’ see photo

Trishala was born to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. Trishala was born to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt in a moving post shared on Instagram remembered her late mother Richa Sharma on the occasion of Mother’s Day yesterday. Trishala shared an old picture of her mother on Insta and wrote, “21 years ago was the last time I ever did anything with you. I wish heaven had a phone number. I wish I could see you, I wish I could talk to you, I really wish I had you. Happy Mothers Day 🌻 RIP 🙏🏻 August 6, 1964-December 10, 1996.” Trishala was born to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay who just wrapped up his upcoming movie Bhoomi earlier spoke about how he didn’t want her daughter Trishala to become an actor. “I would have broken her (Trishala’s) legs if she would have chosen acting but with Aditi (Rao Hydari, who plays his onscreen daughter), I’m not doing so,” Sanjay told indianexpress.com. When asked why he thought this way, Sanjay said, “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put Trishala in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing. And to be in Hindi cinema, she should know the language first. And it’s not easy to be an actor. It looks glamorous but it’s a difficult job.”

Trishala’s love for her father is reflected on her Instagram profile. Trishala earlier shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt and wrote, “Look at that smile!! 🤗 on the phone with daddy dearest, had to take him to get my hair done as well for our celebration! 💁🏻 hahaah WELCOME HOME PAPA DUKES!!! #selfie I love you 😘 @dutt1.” Trishala even shared a moving post when Sanjay was released from jail after five years.

