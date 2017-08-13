Trishala Dutt shares a sweet thank you after daddy Sanjay Dutt launched Bhoomi trailer on her birthday

Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram account to share a sweet note for her daddy and Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt. Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram account to share a sweet note for her daddy and Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is a special one, and thus the dotting dad choose his real-life daughter Trishala Dutt’s birthday to launch the film’s trailer. We saw him emotional as he stated to the media that he chose to release the trailer as a surprise for his daughter. The film is important to Sanjay as it marks his big screen comeback after serving jail time, and also because the film’s story revolves around the bond of a father and his daughter. Now daughter Trishala too has shared a thank you note for her daddy dearest. Trishala wrote, “For every set back God has a major comeback,” and this is so beautiful.

Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram account to share a sweet reply for her daddy and wrote, “thank you for gifting & dedicating your hard work to me! I’m so proud of you dad @dutt1 💓 For every set back God has a major comeback 🙏🏻 I love you, thank you. #bestbirthdaygiftever ✨✨✨Link to trailer on my bio ✨ #sept2017,” along with Bhoomi poster.

By the end of Bhoomi trailer launch event too, when everybody was already on an emotional high, his daughter Trishala sent a heartfelt voice note for her 58-year-old father. The note said, “It feels so nice to know that you chose to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It means so much to me that you chose the father-daughter relationship as your comeback film, I am really really proud of you dad, more than you know. I am really blessed to be a part of you, I love you forever, Trishala.”

See Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt’s thank you note:

Also see a few more latest photos of Trishala Dutt here:

In Bhoomi, Sanjay plays a father who will do anything to save his daughter, Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari

