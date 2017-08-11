Sanjay Dutt confirms Munna Bhai 3: After Bhoomi, won’t do anything else, just focus on Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai 3 is happening. Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai 3 is happening.

Sanjay Dutt and Munna Bhai franchise are synonymous. Both installments of Munna Bhai series – Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai were blockbusters giving actor Sanjay Dutt, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra the much deserved love and appreciation. Now, all the fans of the franchise and the star have a reason to rejoice. The makers are working on the script for the third outing of Munna Bhai.

Recently at the Bhoomi trailer launch event, Sanjay said that the next film he would love to work on is Munna Bhai. He said, “Instead of asking me, ask my brother who is sitting here (Vidhu Vinod Chopra), and Rajkumar Hirani, and my third brother sitting there.”

“Just ask him (directing writer Abhijat Joshi) that question. He is still writing. We have been writing for three years,” quipped Vidhu Vinod Chopra. “He (Sanjay Dutt) was getting bored sitting at home, how much more we could’ve made him wait. Whenever he asked, ‘is it happening?’, we said, ‘Yes sir it’s happening’. So we will start the film as soon as the script is ready,” he added.

Rajkumar Hirani on this added, “I’ve made four films by now, three of which feature him. My fifth one is about him (referring to biopic on Sanjay Dutt). He has inspired me. He made Munna Bhai great. I really wouldn’t have been what I am without Sanju. We have been waiting to see Sanju the actor,” Hirani said.

Sanjay then said how he won’t work on any other film after Bhoomi, but only Munna Bhai. He said, “Raju ji has given me the best film of my life and that’s Munna Bhai. After Bhoomi, won’t do anything else and just focus on Munna Bhai (part 3).”

